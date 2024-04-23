Srikakulam district witnessed development only due to Jagan’s administration, says Animal Husbandry Minister

April 23, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju on Tuesday said that Srikakulam district witnessed development only due to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration and it was evident with the speedy progress in construction of Mulapeta seaport and construction of dedicated water project and kidney research centre in Palasa. He held a preparatory meeting with the YSRCP leaders and activists in Palasa to make Chief Minister’s Tekkali public meeting on Wednesday a grand success.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Appalraju said that people were eagerly waiting for Mr.Jagan’s public meeting at Tekkali. He said that YSRCP MLAs and candidates were confidently seeking votes with the effective administration extended in the last five years. He alleged that over five lakh people migrated to other areas in the last few decades due to the lack of development in Srikakulam district during the TDP regime.