Srikakulam denizens stay indoors in a bid to keep coronavirus out

Almost all the roads and streets wore deserted look in Srikakulam, thanks to the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being observed from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

Massive awareness campaign

With the massive awareness blitzkrieg by the government about the severity of coronavirus and the absolute neccessity to keep it at bay and the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing, people remained indoors from early hours of Sunday although it was proposed from 7 am onwards.

Normally, the traffic flow is heavy in the morning time with people coming to buy essentials including milk and vegetables. Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas urged the people to make Janata Curfew a grand success in the fight with coronavirus.