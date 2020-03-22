Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam denizens stay indoors in a bid to keep coronavirus out

Janata Curfew has its impact on everyone and everything

Almost all the roads and streets wore deserted look in Srikakulam, thanks to the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being observed from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

Massive awareness campaign

With the massive awareness blitzkrieg by the government about the severity of coronavirus and the absolute neccessity to keep it at bay and the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing, people remained indoors from early hours of Sunday although it was proposed from 7 am onwards.

Normally, the traffic flow is heavy in the morning time with people coming to buy essentials including milk and vegetables. Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas urged the people to make Janata Curfew a grand success in the fight with coronavirus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 2:40:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/srikakulam-denizens-stay-indoors/article31134403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY