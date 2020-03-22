Srikakulam denizens stay indoors in a bid to keep coronavirus out

Almost all the roads and streets wore deserted look in Srikakulam, thanks to the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being observed from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.
Massive awareness campaign
With the massive awareness blitzkrieg by the government about the severity of coronavirus and the absolute neccessity to keep it at bay and the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing, people remained indoors from early hours of Sunday although it was proposed from 7 am onwards.
Normally, the traffic flow is heavy in the morning time with people coming to buy essentials including milk and vegetables. Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas urged the people to make Janata Curfew a grand success in the fight with coronavirus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.