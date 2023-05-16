HamberMenu
Srikakulam collector inaugurates cycle rally to promote environment friendly transport

Srikakulam Collector flagged off a cycle rally organised in Srikakulam by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board as part of its ‘Life Style for Environment’ campaign which would continue till World Environment Day to be observed on June 5.

May 16, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam Collector Srikesh B. Lathkar participating in cycle rally in Srikakulam on May 16.

Srikakulam Collector Srikesh B. Lathkar participating in cycle rally in Srikakulam on May 16. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathakar on May 16 asked people to use cycles to travel to short distances, as they were environment friendly and ensure fitness as well.

He flagged off a cycle rally organised in Srikakulam by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) as part of its ‘Life Style for Environment’ campaign which would continue till World Environment Day to be observed on June 5. Meanwhile, APPCB-Engineer B. Sudarshanam said the cycle rally would be taken up in Fort City on Wednesday.

According to him, the rally would begin at Rajiv Sports Complex at 6.30 a.m. and culminate at Railway Station at 7.30 p.m. He urged people from all sections of the society to participate in the rally, for the promotion of environment friendly transport in the City.

