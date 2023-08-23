HamberMenu
Srikakulam Collector expresses displeasure over delay in construction of village secretariats

August 23, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar on Wednesday expressed displeasure over poor functioning of Panchayat Raj Department Assistant Engineers who reportedly had not completed the construction of village secretariats in many places of the district.

Reviewing the functioning of the department, he directed the senior officials to complete the construction and hand over the buildings to the departments concerned within a couple of weeks. He has also directed them to take disciplinary action on several Assistant Engineers, including Tekkali and Sompeta AEs, for reported dereliction of duties. Panchayat Raj department Executive Engineer V.S.S.S.N. Murthy and other senior officials were present.

