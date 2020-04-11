Srikakulam closes inter-district borders

Srikakulam district administration on Saturday closed all its inter-district borders at Pydibhimavaram, Patapatnam, Rajam, among other places, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The A.P. Odisha border at Itchapuram was closed three weeks ago.
Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy reportedly directed all the officials concerned to enforce the restrictions on movement of vehicles and individuals strictly. Meanwhile, the authorities said news of infected people entering the district were fake.
Srikakulam continued to be in ‘zero positive cases’ category while the number of cases has been increasing in other districts. Medical tests were conducted for nearly 1,300 foreign returnees and all of them tuned to be negative, while results of a few people are yet to come, according to sources.
