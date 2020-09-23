Srikakulam braces for hard times

SRIKAKULAM

23 September 2020 00:22 IST

While some parts of the State are witnessing floods, North Coastal Andhra is witnessing a deficit rainfall in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Srikakulam, where floods is a perennial problem, has for the first time in 10 years recorded a deficit rainfall. Of the 38 mandals, 14 received normal rainfall, 21 deficient and six scanty. Water levels in all reservoirs have declined, and major rivers such as Nagavali, Mahendra Tanaya are drying up.

The Nagavali which records at least 25,000 cusecs of inflows a day during the rainy season, has recorded below 4,000 cusecs this time. The Thotapalli Barrage, the lifeline for the two districts, is receiving 3,355 cusecs against the normal 20,000 and outflow is only 2,116 cusecs leading to drying up of canals. There was little release of water from the Gotta Barrage, shattering hopes of farmers.

Agricultural activity has taken a body blow in 20 mandals in Srikakulam where rainfall this season was 40% less than normal. Paddy sowing area has come down to 90,000 hectares as against 2.02 lakh hectares. Maize is being taken up in 20,000 hectares against the usual 32,000.

TDP Srikakulam district president G. Sirisha says that the government should send a team to assess the crop damage in the Palakonda division. She adds that 17 of 34 mandals in Vizianagaram are severely hit.