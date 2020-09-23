Srikakulam braces for hard times

While some parts of the State are witnessing floods, North Coastal Andhra is witnessing a deficit rainfall in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.
Srikakulam, where floods is a perennial problem, has for the first time in 10 years recorded a deficit rainfall. Of the 38 mandals, 14 received normal rainfall, 21 deficient and six scanty. Water levels in all reservoirs have declined, and major rivers such as Nagavali, Mahendra Tanaya are drying up.
The Nagavali which records at least 25,000 cusecs of inflows a day during the rainy season, has recorded below 4,000 cusecs this time. The Thotapalli Barrage, the lifeline for the two districts, is receiving 3,355 cusecs against the normal 20,000 and outflow is only 2,116 cusecs leading to drying up of canals. There was little release of water from the Gotta Barrage, shattering hopes of farmers.
Agricultural activity has taken a body blow in 20 mandals in Srikakulam where rainfall this season was 40% less than normal. Paddy sowing area has come down to 90,000 hectares as against 2.02 lakh hectares. Maize is being taken up in 20,000 hectares against the usual 32,000.
TDP Srikakulam district president G. Sirisha says that the government should send a team to assess the crop damage in the Palakonda division. She adds that 17 of 34 mandals in Vizianagaram are severely hit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath