Srikakulam-based CISF sub-inspector gets pat from Ruskin Bond for his book

Eminent writer Ruskin Bond releasing ‘Memories’, a book written by CISF sub-inspector Seerapu Srikanth in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) sub-inspector Seerapu Srikanth got an appreciation from eminent writer Ruskin Bond for his first book ‘Memories’, which was released recently in New Delhi.

Mr. Srikanth, who is a native of Jarajam in Etcherla of Srikakulam district, said that getting an appreciation from Mr. Bond was a great achievement.

Mr. Srikanth, who shot into prominence by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro last year, said that writing a book was more difficult than mountaineering.

He said that he developed creative skills, including writing, singing, composing, Latin dancing with effective time management from childhood days.