Srikakulam-based CISF sub-inspector gets pat from Ruskin Bond for his book

Srikanth’s book was released recently in New Delhi

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
September 19, 2022 02:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Eminent writer Ruskin Bond releasing ‘Memories’, a book written by CISF sub-inspector Seerapu Srikanth in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) sub-inspector Seerapu Srikanth got an appreciation from eminent writer Ruskin Bond for his first book ‘Memories’, which was released recently in New Delhi.

Mr. Srikanth, who is a native of Jarajam in Etcherla of Srikakulam district, said that getting an appreciation from Mr. Bond was a great achievement.

Mr. Srikanth, who shot into prominence by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro last year, said that writing a book was more difficult than mountaineering.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he developed creative skills, including writing, singing, composing, Latin dancing with effective time management from childhood days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app