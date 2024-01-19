ADVERTISEMENT

Srikakulam artist showcases talent with a miniature painting of Ayodhya Ram’s temple

January 19, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

A miniature painting on Ayodhya temple. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A young artist V. Rahul Patnaik of Srikakulam showcased his talent with a miniature painting of Ayodhya Ram’s temple on the eve of Prana Prathista of Ram Lalla in garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. The artist meticulously crafted Sri Rama’s new temple on a mango leaf. He used acrylic colours and completed the painting within four hours. “Construction of Lord Rama’s temple in Ayodhya is an auspicious moment for every person in India. I did this painting with a lot of devotion,” he added.

Mr. Rahul Patnaik got many State and national awards for his miniature paintings which were appreciated by professional artists too. Meanwhile, A.P. Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda and others, who received invitations, left for Ayodhya, to witness the grand event on January 22.

Mr. Srinivasananda said that the construction of the temple at Ayodhya was the wish of crores of people and it was finally fulfilled with the initiative of the Narendra Modi government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US