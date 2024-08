A young artist Veeramallu Siva Naga Narasimha Chari has carved a miniature idol of Lord Krishna with Radha with charcoal pencil lead ahead of Sri Krishna Janmashtami to be celebrated on August 26 (Monday). The height of the lead was only 4 mm but features of both Krishna and Radha were sharp. Mr. Narasimha Chari, who has received many national awards, for his miniature works is a resident of Santapeta village of Narasannapeta mandal of Srikakulam district.

