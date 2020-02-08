Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam all set for local body elections

more-in

Participating in a video conference with State Election Commissioner N.V. Ramesh, he said that the police department had identified sensitive places to ensure that the elections pass off peacefully.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Friday said that the district administration was geared up to conduct local body elections, as part of which ballot boxes and voters’ list were ready for all the 38 mandals.

Participating in a video conference with State Election Commissioner N.V. Ramesh, he said that the police department had identified sensitive places to ensure that the elections pass off peacefully.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy said that all the circle inspectors and sub-inspectors were directed to gather information about the sensitive places.

The senior officials told that all the flaws in electoral list with regard to Srikakulam Municipal Corporation and other areas were cleared after thorough verification.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 8:22:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/srikakulam-all-set-for-local-body-elections/article30768767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY