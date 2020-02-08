Srikakulam all set for local body elections

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Friday said that the district administration was geared up to conduct local body elections, as part of which ballot boxes and voters’ list were ready for all the 38 mandals.

Participating in a video conference with State Election Commissioner N.V. Ramesh, he said that the police department had identified sensitive places to ensure that the elections pass off peacefully.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy said that all the circle inspectors and sub-inspectors were directed to gather information about the sensitive places.

The senior officials told that all the flaws in electoral list with regard to Srikakulam Municipal Corporation and other areas were cleared after thorough verification.