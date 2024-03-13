GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srikahalastheeswara trust board resolves to renovate sub-temples

March 13, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the annual Brahmotsavams at the ancient temple town of Srikalahasti, the Srikahalastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam has decided to renovate the various sub-temples under its purview.

At the trust board meeting conducted here on Wednesday, presided over by chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, it was resolved to take up ‘Jeernodharana’ (repair and renovation) of Sri Sahasralingeswara Swamy (Veyyilingalakona) temple and perform the consecration ritual ‘Kumbhabhishekam’.

Similar decisions were taken to reconstruct the Vinayaka temple near ‘Eduruseva Mandapam’ on the Giri Prakshina route, ‘Swamy Ammavarla Vididhi Mandapam’ at Enugulagunta and ‘Ammavari Neppala Mandapam’. The board also decided to install illuminated ‘Sankhu Chakra, Nandi and Simha’ on the lines of the ‘Namam’ atop Tirumala hills.

On the civil works front, the trust board decided to widen and develop a concrete road with a midpoint between Bhikshala Gopuram and Srirama temple. Meanwhile, Vasanthotsavam was performed on Wednesday as part of the Brahmotsavams.

