Srijana posted as GVMC Commissioner again

IAS Officer G. Srijana has been posted as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) again.

The GO, released by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, said that the services of Srijana Gummalla, who is waiting for posting, are placed at the disposal of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department for posting her as the Municipal Commissioner of the GVMC.

Discom MD

The order also stated that IAS officer Nagalakhmi S, who is serving as GVMC Commissioner is transferred and placed at the disposal of the Energy Department to post her as Managing Director, APEPDCL,Visakhapatnam.