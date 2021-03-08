Sri Vishnu Dental College celebrates graduation day

Bhimavaram

08 March 2021 01:29 IST

Management, staff and students of Sri Vishnu Dental College celebrated the 14th graduation day on the college campus at Bhimavaram on Sunday.

Padma Bhusan awardee and chairman of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr. D. Nageswar Reddy, who was the chief guest for the programme, appealed to the students to focus on research studies. He told dentists to utilise the opportunity to work in Vishnu Rural Satellite Clinics and extend services to the poor in villages.

As many as 134 students received their BDS and MDS degrees during the programme, said college principal Dr. M.C. Suresh Sajjan.

College chairman K.V. Vishnu Raju, vice-chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal, director Dr. M.A.K.V. Raju, parents and heads of all departments were present.