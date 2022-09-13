Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Hyderabad from Oct. 11

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise ‘Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam’ in a grand manner from October 11 to 15 at Hyderabad.

The five-day event will be a replication of the various rituals performed at Tirumala temple for the benefit of the devotees at large. The TTD has launched the publicity blitzkrieg well in advance, intending to mobilise public in large numbers for the event slated to be held at NTR Stadium.

Plans are afoot to popularise the day-specific events among the local devotees, while reputed persons would be roped in to deliver religious commentaries, performing devotional music and dance forms in an alluring manner. Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who is reviewing the arrangements for the event, instructed the engineering officials to set up a grand stage befitting the occasion and directed the staff on deputation to maintain the traditional dress code while on duty.