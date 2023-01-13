HamberMenu
Sri Venkateswara University to conduct APRCET

January 13, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy handing over the APSCHE order to B. Devaprasad Raju in Tirupati on Thursday. Registrar O. Md. Hussain is seen.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has entrusted the task of conducting the State-level Research Entrance Test (APRCET-2023) to Sri Venkateswara University, and has appointed B. Devaprasad Raju, a professor of physics, as its convener.

The test is mandatory for taking up admission into various Ph.D. programmes offered in various universities of the State. The convener will conduct the test through the online mode.

Prof. Raju received the order copy from university Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy, in the presence of Registrar O. Md. Hussain on Thursday.

