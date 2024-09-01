Sri Venkateswara University launches website for its Oriental Research Institute

Sri Venkateswara University has launched a website for its Oriental Research Institute (ORI), which is aimed at improving its access to researchers across the globe.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor Ch. Appa Rao formally launched the website on Saturday and called it a major milestone in opening the treasure trove of knowledge to researchers through the digital platform. “The website www.svuori.com is a new digital platform that allows us to share these treasures with the world, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of oriental studies, besides providing a vibrant hub for scholarly engagement and collaboration,” Prof. Appa Rao said on the occasion. He gave a pat on the back of Phani Ramesh of SVU Computer Centre, who was involved in the in-house development of the website.

Underscoring the importance of preserving ancient manuscripts, Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu called them time capsules of cultural and intellectual history. He reiterated the university’s commitment to safeguard these precious resources and making them accessible for future generations.

ORI in-charge Director P.C. Venkateswarlu hailed the significant step forward in ORI’s mission to promote and disseminate ancient knowledge globally. “Today, ORI stands as a beacon of oriental studies, with an impressive collection of 16,948 manuscripts and 50,000 printed books, covering a wide array of subjects that delve deep into India’s cultural and intellectual heritage,” he said.

Deans M. Damodara Reddy (Information Technology), G. Narasimhulu (R&D), M. Balaji (Development) and V. Rajeswaramma (Oriental learning) expressed delight at the progressive step.

