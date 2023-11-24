Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati gets NAAC ‘A+’ in revised grading

November 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has got ‘A+’ grade from the UGC’s National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC), after a revision for which the university had made an appeal. Earlier, the NAAC gave ‘A’ grade to the university.

Disclosing this to the media on November 24 (Friday), Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy attributed the success to the overall progress achieved by the university on the academic, research, extension and infrastructure fronts.

The physics, chemistry and biochemistry departments are collectively handling scientific research projects worth ₹100 crore, while the State Department of Food Processing is setting up a unit at a cost of ₹10 crore in the Department of Home Science of the university, he said.

The university has provided promotions in three phases to the academicians under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). “Apart from increasing the pay of the NMRs and academic consultants, we have offered promotions to non-teaching staff after conducting examinations,” said Prof. Reddy.

The university has exclusive hostel buildings for boys and girls on the campus and the examinations wing, the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that the university had got ₹110 crore from the State government to settle the dues of the retired employees.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Reddy stepped down as Vice-Chancellor on completion of his tenure of three years on Friday. Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor G.M. Sundaravalli is all set to take over as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor for the university, said a Government Order issued on November 23 (Friday).