Sri Venkateswara temple consecrated in Bhubaneswar
‘Maha Samprokshanam’ rituals performed
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) performed the ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ rituals at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Thursday. The rituals were performed on the auspicious ‘Mithuna Lagnam’ between 8.50 a.m. and 9.05 a.m.
The grand event was preceded by ceremonial rituals such as Punyahavachanam, Agni Pranayanam, Kumbha Aradhana and Maha Purnahuti. The ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ (celestial wedding) was also performed in the afternoon, that followed a procession of the idols of the deities.
A plaque was also unveiled by Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati, his successor designate Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy felicitated the dignitaries on the occasion.
