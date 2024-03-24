Collection of paintings titled ‘Sri Venkateswara Chitrarchana’ released

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
March 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Film actor and painter K. Brahmanandam (centre) releases the book ‘Sri Venkateswara Chitrarchana’, a compilation of portraits of Lord Venkateswara, in Tirupati on Sunday.

As many as 200 artistes paid obeisance to Lord Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala through their art.

Titled ‘Sri Venkateswara Chitrarchana’, the collection of 200 paintings by renowned artistes, was formally released here on Sunday by film comedian K. Brahmanandam, who is also a painter, in the presence of journalist R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Educational Officer M. Bhaskar Reddy, historian D. Kirankranth Chowdary, writer K. Ramamurthy and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) Principal K. Venkata Reddy. The images were also displayed at the TTD’s SVITSA campus.

Brought out by ‘Sri Kalakshetra’, the book carries images of the Lord of the Seven Hills in different forms and shapes. Mr. Brahmanandam’s pencil sketch of the presiding deity (Moolavirat) consecrated inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Tirumala temple is a featured artwork.

Apart from the regular mediums such as acrylic, watercolour, and line drawings, there are several striking images of the deity painted on different mediums and using special tools, such as images painted with a fingernail (nakhachitram), sand painting, and collage made of waste paper, among other forms. For instance, one tiny image drawn on a paddy grain has caught the attention of many.

Sri Kalakshetra Secretary Ginne Sagar lauded the effort that went into compiling the artworks. on the Tirumala deity. President A. Ramachandraiah, Vice-President P. Anand and treasurer K. Maheswar took part.

