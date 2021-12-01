Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam performed at Dokiparru temple

Vijayawada

01 December 2021 23:06 IST

The celestial wedding of Sri Venkateswara Swamy was performed at Sri Bhoo Samatha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Dokiparru village in Krishna district on Wednesday. The special kalyaanam of the deity was celebrated by the founder trustees of the temple, P. V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy. Vedic scholars explained the significance of Venkateswara kalyanam along with the chanting of mantras.

Before the event, Vedic scholars performed “chakrasnanam”, a special bath for the deities. On Wednesday morning, after the Nitya archana and tomala seva, the ceremonial idols are brought to the Snapana Mandapam and anointed with milk, curd, honey, etc., and Gandhotsavam and Chakrasnanam was performed.

Advertising

Advertising