‘Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam’ to begin from Nov 23

November 15, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced to conduct ‘Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam’ November 23 onward at Alipiri Go Mandiram in Tirupati.

The TTD board recently decided to conduct the Homam in an attempt to take Sanatana Dharma forward in a big way. The online tickets for participation, priced at ₹1000 for two, in the Homam will be released on Nov. 16 at 2 pm.

Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam on Wednesday visited the Homam site along with Superintendent Engineer Jagadeeswar Reddy and Executive Engineer Surendranath Reddy for reviewing the arrangements prior to the event. TTD appealed to the devotees to book the tickets online and participate in the Homam to invoke Srivari blessings.