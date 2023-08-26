Sri Satya Sai district officials prevent child marriage after 14-year-old lodges complaint with CMO on social media

August 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of Police and Women Development and Child Welfare departments in Sri Satya Sai district foiled a man’s bid to marry off his minor daughter. This was done after the girl lodged a complain with the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to a release, the girl, a 14-year-old from Thimmamma Marrimanu village of N.P. Kunta mandal, reached out to the Chief Minister’s Office via social media accounts and complained that her father was trying to get her married off to a person on August 27, 2023, by changing her date of birth on the Aadhaar.

She said she is not willing to get married and wants to continue her education. Officials of the Chief Minister’s Office immediately alerted the district Superintendent of Police S.V. Madhav Reddy and other officials.

Local police led by SI Mallikarjuna Reddy, along with mandal parishad development officer Adinarayana and ICDS officials, visited the girl’s village and made sure the marriage was called off.

The groom and girl’s parents were later counselled by the officials and their statements were recorded in the presence of the villagers. The parents were asked to ensure that girl is sent to school as per her wish.