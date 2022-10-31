Sri Sathya Sai district tops Andhra Pradesh in e-crop booking

Kurnool Collector P. Koteswara Rao examining the e-KYC records at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Gargeyapuram in Kurnool mandal. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Sri Sathya Sai district has stood first in Andhra Pradesh in e-crop booking, e-KYC, and authentication by the VROs, with 97% of its normal cropped area recorded for this kharif season. Anantapur district has stood in third place, followed by Kurnool (eighth place) and Nandyal districts (ninth place).

For the farmers in Andhra Pradesh, e-crop booking is mandatory for receiving any financial benefit from the State government or for availing of compensation for crop loss.

Kakinada and Guntur districts are in the 25 th and 26 th place, with 82% of normal cropped area authenticated by the VROs at the end of three-stage procedure.

In Kurnool, Collector P. Koteswara Rao visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and examined the e-KYC proceedings recently.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, 2,63,795 of the total 2,73,416 farmers have been completed the process. Of the total sown area of 8,07,730 acres, e-crop booking has been done for 7,86,567 acres (97%).

In Anantapur district, of the 3,35,400 registered farmers who have cultivated 12,54,971 acres, 3,23,126 farmers have completed the e-KYC and verification process have been completed for 12,15,047 acres, which is close to 97% of the normal sown area.

“Initially 120% of the normal area sown was registered, but after re-verification, it has come down slightly. Many objections have been received during the three-day social audit. We will verify them at the grassroots level on November 1 and send the genuine ones in the e-KYC to the Agriculture Commissioner,” said Joint Director (Agriculture) B. Chandra Naik.

In Guntur district, of the 1,48,848 registered farmers who have cultivated 2,93,561 acres, 1,09,019 farmers have completed the e-KYC for 2,38,330 acres.