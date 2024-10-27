ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Rama Yantram embarks on spiritual journey from Tirupati to Ayodhya for historic Mahayagnam

Updated - October 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati flags off the procession

A D Rangarajan
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy offering prayers to the ‘Rama Yantram’ at the Mutt premises in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

‘Sri Rama Yantram’ has set off on a spiritual tour from Tirupati, the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara, to be consecrated at the historic Mahayagnam to be performed in Ayodhya. The procession was formally flagged off by Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s 70th pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati at the Kanchi Mutt’s Maha Paduka Mandapam premises here on Sunday, in the presence of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy among others.

The gold-plated Yantram, weighing 150 kg, has been modelled on the lines of an ancient piece enshrined in the Mutt’s headquarters at Kanchipuram. Various mantras on Sri Ram and other deities are found embossed on the Yantram. The Yantram was brought from Kanchipuram to Tirupati and will proceed towards Ayodhya in a grand chariot procession, covering a distance of 2,000 km and passing through five States of India.

The Yantram will be a major attraction at the ‘Sri Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Satha Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam’ to be performed by the Chinmayi Seva Trust at Karsevakpuram from November 18 to January 1.

The seer recalled the painstaking efforts that had gone into the construction of Sri Ram temple after a prolonged legal battle and described it as ‘Nyayasthan se Devasthan’. He dubbed it as a victory of the crores of Hindus after a patient wait.

