GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Rama Yantram embarks on spiritual journey from Tirupati to Ayodhya for historic Mahayagnam

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati flags off the procession

Published - October 27, 2024 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy offering prayers to the ‘Rama Yantram’ at the Mutt premises in Tirupati on Sunday.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy offering prayers to the ‘Rama Yantram’ at the Mutt premises in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

‘Sri Rama Yantram’ has set off on a spiritual tour from Tirupati, the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara, to be consecrated at the historic Mahayagnam to be performed in Ayodhya. The procession was formally flagged off by Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s 70th pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati at the Kanchi Mutt’s Maha Paduka Mandapam premises here on Sunday, in the presence of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy among others.

The gold-plated Yantram, weighing 150 kg, has been modelled on the lines of an ancient piece enshrined in the Mutt’s headquarters at Kanchipuram. Various mantras on Sri Ram and other deities are found embossed on the Yantram. The Yantram was brought from Kanchipuram to Tirupati and will proceed towards Ayodhya in a grand chariot procession, covering a distance of 2,000 km and passing through five States of India.

The Yantram will be a major attraction at the ‘Sri Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Satha Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam’ to be performed by the Chinmayi Seva Trust at Karsevakpuram from November 18 to January 1.

The seer recalled the painstaking efforts that had gone into the construction of Sri Ram temple after a prolonged legal battle and described it as ‘Nyayasthan se Devasthan’. He dubbed it as a victory of the crores of Hindus after a patient wait.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.