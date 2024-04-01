GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Rama Seva Samithi urges Union govt. to declare Ram Setu as national cultural monument

April 01, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Rama Seva Samithi founders V. Murali Mohan and Sri Susheela seen urging the Union government to make Ram Setu a national cultural monument, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Sri Rama Seva Samithi founders Vinukonda Murali Mohan and Sri Susheela, on Monday, urged the Union government to take necessary steps for the declaration of ‘‘Ram Setu’‘ as national cultural monument and suggest UNESCO to keep the bridge in its world heritage sites.

Mr .Murali Mohan, a retired SBI manager, has been doing research on the Ram’s bridge located between Rameswaram island in the southeastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Mannar island in the northwestern coast of Sri Lanka, to prove that it was originally constructed by Lord Ram with the support of vanaras way back in 12,000 BC.

“Several American science channels clearly stated that the bridge was constructed by humans and called it a magic bridge. Unfortunately, the Archaeological Survey of India argued that it was only a natural formation and filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court a few years ago. Now, we ask the government to appoint a high level committee with experts such as historians, archaeologists and marine engineers to study and tell the truth to the world,” said Mr.Murali Mohan, speaking to the media, here on Monday.

