Sri Rama Pattabhisekham performed with religious fervour

Sri Rama Pattabhisekham, a celestial coronation, was performed with religious fervour on Saturday at Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram. Hundreds of devotees took part in the festival and offered prayers to presiding deity Lord Rama, along with the Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana.

Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas felicitated former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official Vijayaraghavacharyulu and Veda Pathashala principal Venkata Nrusimha Prasad, who retired from service on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivas said that the temple management was taking many steps to make the temple a research centre for study of Ramayana. NCS Charitable Trust members Nagaratnam, Sitaramayya, Ramadevi, Nagamani and others were present.

