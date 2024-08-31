GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Rama Pattabhisekham performed with religious fervour

Published - August 31, 2024 06:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Rama Pattabhisekham being performed at Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Sri Rama Pattabhisekham being performed at Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Sri Rama Pattabhisekham, a celestial coronation, was performed with religious fervour on Saturday at Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram. Hundreds of devotees took part in the festival and offered prayers to presiding deity Lord Rama, along with the Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana.

Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas felicitated former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official Vijayaraghavacharyulu and Veda Pathashala principal Venkata Nrusimha Prasad, who retired from service on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivas said that the temple management was taking many steps to make the temple a research centre for study of Ramayana. NCS Charitable Trust members Nagaratnam, Sitaramayya, Ramadevi, Nagamani and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.