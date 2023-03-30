HamberMenu
Sri Rama Navami celebrated on a grand scale in Vijayawada

Besant Road, which used to wear a festive look for nine days, surprised many with little activity

March 30, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Sitarama kalyanam being performed at a temple in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Sitarama kalyanam being performed at a temple in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated on a grand scale in the city, Krishna and NTR districts on Thursday. The festivities were organised at the Ramalayams at Satyanarayanapuram, Besant Road, One Town, Kodanda Rama temple at Patamata, Prasadampadu Saibaba temple, the Ram Mandiram at Eluru Road and Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple on Ghat Road in Vijayawada among other places.

As part of the celebrations, Sri Rama Kalyanam was performed at various temples and residential localities in the city and parts of both districts. The wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was performed at 12 noon on ‘punarvasu nakshatra yukta abhijit lagna pushkaramsa’. The deities were decorated with silk clothes and the ‘kalyanam’ was performed amid ‘veda mantras’ and ‘mela talams’.

‘Theerta prasadams’ were distributed to the devotees after the utsavam. Many residential welfare associations also performed the Sitarama kalyanam on their premises.

The temples echoed with devotional songs and the chants of Jai Sri Rama, Kodanda Rama, and Janaki Rama.

Besant Road, which used to wear a festive look for nine days, surprised many with little activity. There were no huge pandals that used to welcome the devotees.

Public representatives offered silk clothes and ‘talambralu’ to deities at many shrines.

