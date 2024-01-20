ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham ceremonies to begin on January 22 in Vizianagaram, says Sri Srinivasa Seva Sangham

January 20, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The event is set to be held at the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in 100 Feet Ring Road

The Hindu Bureau,K Srinivasa Rao

Trustees of Sri Kalyana Venkteswara temple releasing Maha Lord Ramas Samrajya Pattabhisekham in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

The Akhanda Rama Nama Samkeertana and other celestial activities as part of the Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham would begin on January 22 at the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in 100 Feet Ring Road announced Sri Srinivasa Seva Sangham president Pilla Vijaykumar and secretary Cherukuri Sridhar on Saturday. The Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham is scheduled to be held on May 14.

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Vijaykumar said that seers from different States would take part in a four-month long activity and coronation on the final day. He said that a sobha yatra would be organised on January 23 from Pydithalli Ammavari temple to Venkateswara Swamy temple to notify everyone about the biggest celestial activity which takes place for the first time in the Fort City.

The temple’s vice presidents, Gudisa Srinivasa Rao, and Allada Shivarama Krishna said that the devotees could participate everyday in devotional activities such as Ramayana parayanam and the chanting of Vishnu sahasranamam among others. Members of the committee, Pedagadi Venkata Ramana, D.E. Srinivas, G. Sailaja and others were also present.

