GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham ceremonies to begin on January 22 in Vizianagaram, says Sri Srinivasa Seva Sangham

The event is set to be held at the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in 100 Feet Ring Road

January 20, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau,K Srinivasa Rao
Trustees of Sri Kalyana Venkteswara temple releasing Maha Lord Ramas Samrajya Pattabhisekham in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Trustees of Sri Kalyana Venkteswara temple releasing Maha Lord Ramas Samrajya Pattabhisekham in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

The Akhanda Rama Nama Samkeertana and other celestial activities as part of the Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham would begin on January 22 at the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in 100 Feet Ring Road announced Sri Srinivasa Seva Sangham president Pilla Vijaykumar and secretary Cherukuri Sridhar on Saturday. The Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham is scheduled to be held on May 14.

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Vijaykumar said that seers from different States would take part in a four-month long activity and coronation on the final day. He said that a sobha yatra would be organised on January 23 from Pydithalli Ammavari temple to Venkateswara Swamy temple to notify everyone about the biggest celestial activity which takes place for the first time in the Fort City.

The temple’s vice presidents, Gudisa Srinivasa Rao, and Allada Shivarama Krishna said that the devotees could participate everyday in devotional activities such as Ramayana parayanam and the chanting of Vishnu sahasranamam among others. Members of the committee, Pedagadi Venkata Ramana, D.E. Srinivas, G. Sailaja and others were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.