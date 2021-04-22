Sri Rama Kalyanam at Simhachalam on April 23

The Kalyanotsavam of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy will be held at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, here, on April 23.

Devotees who wish to receive ‘prasadam’ and ‘talambralu’ of the Kalyanotsavam can send ₹516 to the UPI ID: 9491000635@SBI or to the SBI account no. 11257208642, IFSC Code SBIN0009795.

After sending the amount to the above account, devotees have to send their name, address and phone number to WhatsApp no. 6303800736. More details can also be had on the same number, according to Executive Officer Suryakala.

Devotees wishing to participate in the event virtually, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions, have to pay the amount of ₹516 by the midnight of April 23. The prasadam and talambralu will be dispatched to the devotees from April 24.

Ambika Bagh

Sri Rama Kalyanam was performed by priests at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Ambika Bagh, near Jagadamba Junction, on Wednesday.

The Kalyanam was performed by priests in the absence of devotees in view of the COVID-19 restrictions in force. Temple EO S.J. Madhavi and officials were present on the occasion.