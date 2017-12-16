Sri Prakash Junior College students come out with flying colours

Students of Sri Prakash Junior College have come out with flying colours at the grand finals of The Hindu Academic Pentathlon held in association with Vignan University on Saturday. The students showcased their skills in core subjects as well as in elocution and fine arts to bag the top honours at an intense event which witnessed over 6,000 competing.

The students of Bhashyam College, Guntur, and Sri Tirumala College, Rajamahendravaram, bagged second and third positions respectively.

Core subjects

The academic pentathlon is an interesting competition testing the students skill in their understanding of core subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry in quiz format, as well in elocution and fine arts. The students from each college are formed into groups consisting of 10 members and the top three teams take the honours.

Addanki Sridhar, Executive Director, who was the chief guest, inspired the students by sharing them an anecdote about the inspiring story behind the construction of Brooklyn Bridge at New York, USA and the effort of the conceiver of the bridge John Augustus Roebling to complete the project.

Recollecting his memories at the Vignan Engineering Coleege, Mr. Sridhar said that he had always looked forward to opportunities to inspire students and exhorted them to fix goals early in their lives.

Vice Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational Institutions, Lavu Krishnadevarayulu said that the idea behind conceiving the academic pentathlon was to give a platform for students to showcase their skills .

He said that winners of the academic pentathlon would be provided with fee concessions ranging from 25% to 50% and also cash awards ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

Stating that novel competition was envisioned to bring the best out of students, he said that students have been unable to pursue their interests due to rigours of competitive studies and added that such competitions would help them to know more about themselves.

Associate vice president of The Hindu , circulation, Sridhar, said that the event witnessed intense competition.

Resident Editor, The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, K. Venkateswarlu said that students had performed extremely well to win the accolades.

Regional General Manager, The Hindu Andhra Pradesh, S.D.T. Rao, The Hindu, Quiz Master Soorya Prakash were present.

Winners’ list

The students of Sri Prakash Junior College, Payakaraopeta, T. Dharma Mishra, Ch. Siva Kumar, K. Santa Kumar, PVVD Ganapath, Md. Masood, T. Gnana Sri Chand, Suman Kumar Yadav, RS Gowtham and A. Anand Wesly won the top honours at The Hindu Vignan University Academic Penthalon held on Saturday.

The second prize was bagged by students of Bhashyam Junior College, Guntur, K. Ram Mohan Rao, R. Ajay Kumar, K. Sai Venkata Pavan Kumar, M. Purandharam Ch. Amarnath, A. Chanakya, GVS Bhargav, K. Yeshwant, S. Sukhi and D. Manogna.

The studenrts of Tirumala Junior College, Rajamahendravaram, P. Sita Rama Harish, Radha Syam. B. Sidwick, Sai Praveen, D. Akhil, Ch. Bagesh, AVS Tejaswani, DK Krishna Priya, V. Sanjana and PVSL Sravanthi.