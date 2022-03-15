‘Sri Padmavathi Nilayam’ is now the transit Collectorate

It’s now official. The ‘Sri Padmavathi Nilayam’ is all set to become the transit administrative office for the Collector of Sri Balaji district headquartered at Tirupati, as part of the State government’s current exercise on restructuring of districts.

According to the tentative plan of allotment worked out, the five-storeyed building at Tiruchanur will house 36 district-level offices, providing seating space for the head of departments as well as the various sections of district offices.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which owns the building, has allotted the building to house the Collectorate, though as a transit facility.

The mammoth building abutting the Chennai highway earlier served as an accommodation complex for AP Tourism and later as a COVID-19 institutional quarantine centre, before becoming the transit Collectorate.