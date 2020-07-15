Sri Lankan vessel, crew handed over to police

The Indian Coast Guard authorities on Tuesday handed over the Sri Lankan fishing vessel and six crew members to the Andhra Pradesh Marine police at the Kakinada port in East Godavari district.
On Sunday, the Sri Lankan fishing vessel and the crew were detained by the Coast Guard 128 nautical miles off the Kakinada coast and brought to the Kakinada port on Tuesday. The vessel was registered at Mattara in Sri Lanka. The fishing vessel set sail on June 28.
The Marine police led by Investigation Officer and Marine Circle Inspector S. Gowri Shankar received the fishing vessel and the six crew. The health condition of the crew is stable.
The six crew have been identified as Pashenadigi Jagat Priyantha (crew lead), Pala Vitanagey, Kottawa Hattige Charith Madusudhan, Ginthata Hewage Nuwan Kamal Prasad, Kuda Baduge Ujjith, Gadhi Kuchi Hey Wage Nuwan Sameer, according to Mr. Gowri Shankar.
The Coast Guard and the Marine police sold the fish catch of Tuna, that was seized from the fishing vessel, which fetched ₹33,000 during the auction.
Case booked
“Cases have been registered cases against the Sri Lankan crew under the Section 3/10 and 7/14 of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of fishing by foreign vessels) Act, 1981 under the Vakalapudi Marine Police limits in Kakinada,” said Mr. Gowri Shankar.
The crew would undergo the medical tests, including COVID-19 test, at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Wednesday before beign produced before a local court, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath