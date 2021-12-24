Sri Lankan PM prays at Tirumala temple

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa accompanied by his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa on December 24 offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tirumala

24 December 2021 11:55 IST

The priests rendered Vedasirvachanams on the distinguished couple, while the authorities presented them with memento, New Year Calendar and diaries

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa accompanied by his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa on November 24 offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD JEO V. Veerabrahmam and CVSO Gopinath Jatti, accorded him a traditional reception on his arrival at mahadwaram (main entrance) of the temple and escorted him into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisance to the presiding deity.

The chief priest who honored with the Sesha Vastram of the deity also explained the significance of the deity and importance of the place.

Going round the precincts of the temple, he also made deposits into the hundi.

Later, the priests rendered Vedasirvachanams on the distinguished couple, while the authorities presented them with memento, New Year Calendar and diaries.

Dy. CM K. Narayana swamy who was deputed as a special representative by the State government to co-ordinate the high profile dignitary's visit also accompanied him in the darshan.