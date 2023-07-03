ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan delegation calls on Jagan, seeks A.P.’s help in aqua sector

July 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Lanka Governor of Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman, and Sri Lanka Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, Doraisamy Venkateshwaran coming out after offering prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Governor of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka Senthil Thondaman and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India D. Venkateswaran said the country is ready to work with Andhra Pradesh in the sectors of agriculture, industries and tourism and sought its cooperation in the development of aquaculture in Sri Lanka.

The duo, who called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on July 3 (Monday), informed him that 50% of Sri Lankan tourists coming to India visit Tirumala, and urged him to ensure that a Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple is constructed in their country.

Later, the duo interacted with the office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Federation Limited (A.P. Chambers). The Sri Lankan officials encouraged entrepreneurs to set up operations in the food processing, tourism and aqua sectors and said the Sri Lankan government will provide land on lease to them and ensure that they get faster clearances for their businesses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the officials visited the Kanaka Durga temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US