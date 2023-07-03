HamberMenu
Sri Lankan delegation calls on Jagan, seeks A.P.’s help in aqua sector

July 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Lanka Governor of Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman, and Sri Lanka Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, Doraisamy Venkateshwaran coming out after offering prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Monday.

Sri Lanka Governor of Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman, and Sri Lanka Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, Doraisamy Venkateshwaran coming out after offering prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Governor of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka Senthil Thondaman and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India D. Venkateswaran said the country is ready to work with Andhra Pradesh in the sectors of agriculture, industries and tourism and sought its cooperation in the development of aquaculture in Sri Lanka.

The duo, who called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on July 3 (Monday), informed him that 50% of Sri Lankan tourists coming to India visit Tirumala, and urged him to ensure that a Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple is constructed in their country.

Later, the duo interacted with the office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Federation Limited (A.P. Chambers). The Sri Lankan officials encouraged entrepreneurs to set up operations in the food processing, tourism and aqua sectors and said the Sri Lankan government will provide land on lease to them and ensure that they get faster clearances for their businesses.

Later, the officials visited the Kanaka Durga temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

