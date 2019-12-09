Sri Krishnadevaraya University VC dies after heart attack

Anantapur-based Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) Vice-Chancellor M. Jayaraj, 59, died following a massive heart attack in the early hours of Monday. A professor of economics, he is survived by wife and son.

After a felicitation function in Anantapur on Sunday afternoon, he boarded a private travels bus for Vijayawada in the night and when the bus was near Dhone, he felt pain around 1 a.m. and raised an alarm. A doctor among the passengers came to his rescue and he was taken to Dhone Government Hospital, but was declared dead. With a history of heart problem, he had undergone procedure for inserting a stent.

Known for his cordial relations for fellow teachers and administrative capabilities, he was appointed Vice-Chancellor (FAC) in October 2019 by the present government. He joined the SKU as a teacher in 1987 and had served as the Registrar of Rayalaseema University in Kurnool. A student of the SKU, he was a native of Anantapur district. Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal paid floral tributes and said that as a student too, he was very active.