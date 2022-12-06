Sri Krishnadevaraya University stops admissions for law courses due to faculty shortage

December 06, 2022 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) has decided to stop admissions for the three-year law degree course (LLB) from the 2022-2023 academic year owing to shortage of faculty. University Registrar Lakshmaiah has written a letter to the Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) not to include the seats in the university during the web counselling for the LAWCET in the first week of December.

The news of stopping the admission by the SKU, the first university set up in Rayalaseema as part of the Sri Bagh Pact in 1937, came on Monday, when Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath announced at the Rayalasema Garjana that National Law University would be set up in Kurnool

There are only two faculty members in Law Department in the university and one of them has been on medical leave for six months. He will retire on superannuation in April next year. The university has proposed resuming admissions into the course from the 2023-24 academic only after the recruitment of more faculty members.