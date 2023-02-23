Sri Krishnadevaraya University authorities cancel Mrityunjaya Homam after opposition from student unions

February 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Sri Krishnadevaraya University authorities have cancelled the ‘Mrityunjaya Homam’ scheduled to be held on the campus on February 24 (Friday), following objections by several student unions. University Registrar M.V. Lakshmaiah on February 23 (Thursday) withdrew a circular seeking donations from the faculty members and non-teaching staff for the homam.

The university authorities had planned the homam after a series of deaths of staff and students. The Registrar issued a circular on February 16 seeking donations for the ritual that was aimed at ‘warding off the evil and secure the lives of the students and faculty’.

University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy said that a circular was sent to the employees, urging them to donate ₹500 (for teaching faculty) and ₹100 (for non-teaching staff) reportedly based on a request of the non-teaching staff association.

However, the proposal triggered a controversy with several student unions alleging collection of money for a ‘non-secular activity’ on the campus and demanded the authorities to cancel the homam.

Accusing the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of encouraging ‘anti-secular’ activities on the campus, former MLC M. Geyanand had demanded immediate cancellation of the homam.

“We keep doing several activities and this is one of them requested by the union members, for which people from all religions and castes donated money. There was no coercion for that,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

SFI State vice-president Suryachandra, district secretary Paramesh also spoke to the Vice-Chancellor and demanded immediate cancellation of the programme. “The university has 500 teaching staff of all categories and 100 non-teaching staff. They were being forced to pay money for the homam,” they alleged.