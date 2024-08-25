ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations to be held from today

Published - August 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika members releasing brochures of Sri Krishna Janmasthami to be celebrated in Vizianagaram.

Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika president Vanapalli Sankara Rao on Sunday said that Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations will be held at Gurajada Kala Bharati in Vizianagaram from August 26 to 30 to highlight Lord Krishna’s teachings and power of Thraitha Siddhantam, an ideology of the association.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the celebrations would be held simultaneously in Boddham, Rajam, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili and Nellimarla also. According to him, Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas would formally launch the celebrations and participate in the celestial procession. The association members C.V.S Naidu, Prasad, Adinarayana and others urged people to participate in the events, and also visit the photo exhibition, which will be organised on the premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US