Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations to be held from today

Published - August 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika members releasing brochures of Sri Krishna Janmasthami to be celebrated in Vizianagaram.

Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika president Vanapalli Sankara Rao on Sunday said that Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations will be held at Gurajada Kala Bharati in Vizianagaram from August 26 to 30 to highlight Lord Krishna’s teachings and power of Thraitha Siddhantam, an ideology of the association.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the celebrations would be held simultaneously in Boddham, Rajam, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili and Nellimarla also. According to him, Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas would formally launch the celebrations and participate in the celestial procession. The association members C.V.S Naidu, Prasad, Adinarayana and others urged people to participate in the events, and also visit the photo exhibition, which will be organised on the premises.

