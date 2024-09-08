ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple closed owing to heavy rains, floods

Published - September 08, 2024 11:27 am IST - BUTTAIGUDEM (ELURU DISTRICT)

“Police closed the gates and arranged pickets. There is no entry to the temple and devotees are requested not to come for ‘darshan’,” officials said

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials closed Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple located in Kamavaram village, Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district on Sunday (September 8, 2024) owing to heavy rains and floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police closed the gates and arranged pickets. There is no entry to the temple and devotees are requested not to come for ‘darshan’,” officials said.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains LIVE updates: CM Naidu asks technicians from other places to help with repairs in flooded areas

“As there was heavy rain prediction and the rivulets and streams were overflowing, Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple has been closed. Devotees are requested not to visit the temple,” said Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K. Addaiah, who monitored the flood situation in the Agency area, said.

It may be recalled that, police rescued the devotees who were trapped in the flash floods recently at Gubbala Mangamma temple in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US