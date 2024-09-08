GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple closed owing to heavy rains, floods

“Police closed the gates and arranged pickets. There is no entry to the temple and devotees are requested not to come for ‘darshan’,” officials said

Published - September 08, 2024 11:27 am IST - BUTTAIGUDEM (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials closed Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple located in Kamavaram village, Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district on Sunday (September 8, 2024) owing to heavy rains and floods.

“Police closed the gates and arranged pickets. There is no entry to the temple and devotees are requested not to come for ‘darshan’,” officials said.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains LIVE updates: CM Naidu asks technicians from other places to help with repairs in flooded areas

“As there was heavy rain prediction and the rivulets and streams were overflowing, Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple has been closed. Devotees are requested not to visit the temple,” said Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K. Addaiah, who monitored the flood situation in the Agency area, said.

It may be recalled that, police rescued the devotees who were trapped in the flash floods recently at Gubbala Mangamma temple in the district.

September 08, 2024

