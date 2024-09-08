Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple closed owing to heavy rains, floods

Officials closed Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple located in Kamavaram village, Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district on Sunday (September 8, 2024) owing to heavy rains and floods.

“Police closed the gates and arranged pickets. There is no entry to the temple and devotees are requested not to come for ‘darshan’,” officials said.

“As there was heavy rain prediction and the rivulets and streams were overflowing, Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple has been closed. Devotees are requested not to visit the temple,” said Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K. Addaiah, who monitored the flood situation in the Agency area, said.

It may be recalled that, police rescued the devotees who were trapped in the flash floods recently at Gubbala Mangamma temple in the district.