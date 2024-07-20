Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple closed due to heavy rains

The Eluru district police, on Saturday, Juky 20, appealed to the pilgrims not to visit Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple located at Kamavaram village, Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district, given the heavy rains.

This plea came after about 65 pilgrims of Devaragunta village in Nuzvid mandal in Eluru district, who were on the way to Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple, had a narrow escape when their bus was trapped in flood waters near Jangareddygudem on the night of July 18th.

According to officials, Information and Public Relations Minister, Kolusu Parthasarathy, who received information about the stranded devotees, arranged an APSRTC bus and saved all the pilgrims.

Since many rivulets were in spate and were overflowing on the roads in the Agency area, pilgrims were requested not to come to the temple on Sunday, said Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Suresh Kumar Reddy.

“The roads and the two main gates leading to the temple were closed and there is no entry into the shrine,” Jeelugumilli Circle Inspector, Kranthi Kumar said.

