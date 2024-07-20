GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple closed due to heavy rains

Pilgrims urged not to visit the temple as many streams were overflowing in Agency villages

Published - July 20, 2024 06:18 pm IST - BUTTAIGUDEM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Eluru district police, on Saturday, Juky 20, appealed to the pilgrims not to visit Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple located at Kamavaram village, Buttaigudem mandal in Eluru district, given the heavy rains.

This plea came after about 65 pilgrims of Devaragunta village in Nuzvid mandal in Eluru district, who were on the way to Sri Gubbala Mangamma temple, had a narrow escape when their bus was trapped in flood waters near Jangareddygudem on the night of July 18th.

According to officials, Information and Public Relations Minister, Kolusu Parthasarathy, who received information about the stranded devotees, arranged an APSRTC bus and saved all the pilgrims.

Since many rivulets were in spate and were overflowing on the roads in the Agency area, pilgrims were requested not to come to the temple on Sunday, said Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Suresh Kumar Reddy.

“The roads and the two main gates leading to the temple were closed and there is no entry into the shrine,” Jeelugumilli Circle Inspector, Kranthi Kumar said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.