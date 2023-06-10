Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastam to celebrate Sakambari Utsavams from July 1 to 3

June 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam will perform Sakambari Utsavams atop Indrakeeladri for goddess Kanaka Durga Devi from July 1 to 3.

Thousands are expected to attend the utsavams, offer saree and vegetables to the deity and pray for good rains, crop yield, health and wealth, said devastanam trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and executive officer (EO) D. Bramaramba during a joint presser here on Saturday.

The Vedic committee will offer the first ‘saree’ and the goddess will be decorated with different varieties of vegetables during the utsavams. Devotees from Bhagyanagar Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsava Ummadi Devalayala Uregumpu committee will offer ‘Bangaru Bonam’ to the goddess on the second day (July 2) of the utsavams.

“We have received an invitation from Ujjaini Mahankali Devalayala committee for the Bonalu festival, to be celebrated in the Twin Cities in Telangana,” the EO said.

The management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam will participate in the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Ummadi Devalayala Jatara (Bonalu) in Secunderabad, offer ‘bonam’ to the deities on July 14, and pray to the goddess for good rains, crops and health for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Bramaramba said.

“Devastanam trust boards and managements of various temples will offer ‘saree’ to the deity. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam management is making elaborate arrangements for the devotees visiting the temple for the Sakambari Utsavams,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Over one lakh devotees are expected to attend the utsavams. ‘Sevakulu’, who want to offer services during the utsavams, and the devotees are requested to contact the temple management in advance, so that it can make necessary arrangements, said trust board committee members Katta Sattaiah, Bachu Madhavi and Budda Rambabu.

Chief priest Vishnubhatla Siva Prasad, temple executive engineer K.V.S. Koteswara Rao, Vedic committee member I.V.S. Bhadrinadh, U.V.S. Muralidhar Sastri, Yagna Narayana Sharma and Raghunadha Sharma were present at the presser.