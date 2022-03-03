Sri City’s infrastructure floors Singapore delegation

The team explores business potential and investment opportunities

Enterprise Singapore Regional Director Eileen Lee and Business Development Manager (South Asia) Aarthi Balaji during their visit to the Sri City in Chittoor district on Thursday.

The team explores business potential and investment opportunities

A delegation from the Enterprise Singapore (ESG), which visited the Sri City in Satyavedu constituency of Chittoor district on Thursday, expressed confidence that the impressive infrastructure would let many companies back home and consider setting up business here.

The ESG is an agency under the Singapore government’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The team comprising regional director Eileen Lee and business development manager (South Asia) Aarthi Balaji was received by Sri City’s assistant vice-president (Business Development) Bodgan George, while senior vice-president Shiva Shankar gave a briefing on the unique features of the integrated business city, investor-friendly ecosystem and the financial incentives offered by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Ms. Lee said that she was impressed with the hard work gone into creating such a ‘world-class infrastructure’.

The purpose of the ESG officials’ visit was to assess Sri City’s business potential and explore investment opportunities. The delegation went around the campus and interacted with the representatives of Vital Paper Products, a Singaporean company.